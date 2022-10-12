MediaTek Dimensity 1080 debuts with better CPU and various improvements – All in Technology

MediaTek has just made a new premium mid-range processor official. It is the Dimensity 1080, the direct successor of the Dimensity 920 that brings improvements in terms of photographic capacity, greater performance and better energy efficiency.

Detailing its configurations, the Dimensity 1080 has two Cortex-A78 performance cores clocked at 2.6GHz. For comparison purposes, the previous generation had a maximum processing of 2.5GHz. However, the Mali-G68 graphics card and 6nm build remain identical to the older processor.

MediaTek’s new Dimensity 1080 chip is the company’s first mid-range chip to support cameras up to 200MP.

Like the 920, the Dimensity 1080 has the HyperEngine 3.0 feature aimed at the gamer audience. It also supports next-generation 5G networks, Wi-Fi 6 and includes an AI processor unit. In addition, it can support cameras up to 200MP and can capture videos in up to 4K.

At the moment, there is still no smartphone manufacturer that has confirmed using the Dimensity 1080 in any release. However, MediaTek revealed that the first chips will be available on the market in 2022.