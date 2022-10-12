Meta, owner of Facebook, launches virtual reality glasses; check the news | Technology

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, launched this Tuesday (11), during the Meta Connect event, its new virtual reality glasses. Quest Pro goes on sale from October 25th and is already available for pre-order in some countries, but Brazil is not one of them.
The device is the successor to the Quest 2, announced in 2020, and will cost US$ 1,499 (about R$ 7,800). Among the novelties is the use of mixed reality, which allows interaction between real and virtual objects, and the ability to identify expressions by eye and face movements.
According to Meta, this makes the avatar in the virtual world capable of reproducing the raising of an eyebrow, a smile or eye contact with another person.
“All of this helps improve social presence – the feeling that you’re there with someone, no matter where in the world you are,” says the company. “This is a big step towards realizing the promise of the metaverse.”
Meta Quest Pro — Photo: Disclosure/Meta
The Quest Pro has 40% thinner lenses than the previous generation and fits over the head with a plastic mount instead of the old model’s cloth straps. The device also has a base for battery charging.
The company also changed the look of controls used to navigate immersive platforms. They gained cameras that track movements and stylus-like tips for users to write and draw more accurately in virtual environments.
The glasses have 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and Qualcomm’s XR2 Plus processor. Meta says the component performs 50% better than the XR2 used in Quest 2.
Microsoft Teams meeting at Horizon Workrooms, Meta’s virtual reality platform — Photo: Disclosure/Meta
Meta announced a partnership to allow avatars from its Horizon Workrooms platform to be used in Microsoft Teams video calls.
The company also announced that it is developing a mobile and desktop version of its immersive Horizon Worlds platform. With this, users will be able to interact with friends from a distance even if they don’t have a virtual reality device.
Meta is developing a version of Horizon Worlds that doesn’t need virtual reality glasses — Photo: Disclosure/Meta
What will become of Facebook’s metaverse? — Photo: Wagner Magalhaes / g1