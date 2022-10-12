Microsoft announces Surface Laptop 5 and Pro 9 with 5G and new colors

In the year of the 10th anniversary of its own hardware line, Microsoft announced this Wednesday (12) the new Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5. Both with Windows 11 and available for pre-order from today, the company highlighted the idea of ​​the user at the center of the technology, whether with the classic mouse and keyboard, but also with gestures, screen touches and more interactions.

The new Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is very reminiscent of the previous model. The new model continues as a hybrid between computer and tablet, now bringing 5G integrated with Microsoft Arm SQ3 Adreno 8CX Gen 3 processor. With 12th generation Intel chips (i5-1235U or i7-1255U), the model does not have mobile connectivity.

The new Microsoft Surface Pro 9 remains a hybrid between PC and tablet.

Microsoft’s suggested starting prices are $1,000 for the Intel model and $1,300 for the 5G model. The device has an aluminum body with a back cover that allows you to adjust the angle of the screen (PixelSense), which is 13 inches in size (2880 x 1920p) and has a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The Surface Pro 9 has 8 GB of RAM in its datasheet, but it can reach up to 32 GB on the Intel model — and 16 GB on the Arm. Initial storage is 128GB but can be expanded up to 1TB on Intel or 512GB on SQ3. Another difference between the models is that only the Intel version brings Dolby Vision IQ technology to the screen.

In the model with Intel chips, Microsoft points out that the Surface 9 Pro has a battery life of up to 15.5 hours, while the version with the SQ3 has up to 19 hours of autonomy. On the device, there is a Full HD camera with Windows Hello and a 10 MP rear camera that records videos in up to 4K, stereo speakers and two directional microphones.

In both versions, users have Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1. Both also bring only two USB-C ports (Thunderbolt 4) and a charging connector — in the 5G model, there is a nano SIM input. It is worth noting that additional accessories, such as the keyboard cover or the pen, are not included with the product.

Surface Laptop 5

The Surface Laptop 5 complete notebook features 13.5″ (2256 x 1504p) or 15″ (2496 x 1664p) screens, both with Dolby Vision IQ. The computer now has only 12th generation Intel processor options — Core i5-1235U and Core i7-1255U, while the model with a larger screen only has the Core i7-1255U.

Surface Laptop 5 comes in silver, green, gold and black.

As with the Surface Pro 9, the Laptop 5 has a touch-friendly screen and an aluminum body. The base version of the computer comes with 256GB of storage (up to 1TB) and 8GB of RAM (up to 32GB). The Surface Laptop 5 even has graphics supported by Intel Iris Xe and the SSD can be removed.

The autonomy of the new computer from Microsoft can reach 18 hours of use on the model with a 13.5″ screen, or 17 hours on the model with a 15″ screen. The device has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, HD front camera with Windows Hello and has stereo sound outputs. The keyboard, as in the last generation, retains a glass-finished trackpad and backlight.

The new Surface Laptop 5 fails, however, to have only one USB-C port (Thunderbolt 4). It even has a USB-A (3.1) jack, 3.5mm jack (P2) for headphones and the power jack. Starting prices are $1,000 for the 13.5″ screen version and $1,300 for the 15″ screen model.