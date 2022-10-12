Microsoft Defends Sony in UK Antitrust: “Unjustified Concerns” in Call of Duty

The long debate between Microsoft and Sony over the acquisition of Activision Blizzard and the management of Call of Duty continues, with the Xbox house’s response to the British CMA following Sony’s complaints, reporting how these concerns are “unfounded” and have been accepted “without considering the potential harm to consumers”.

The Verge’s Tom Warren has retrieved excerpts from the document Microsoft sent to the UK CMA that it is considering acquiring Activision Blizzard and which has recently come under pressure from Sony’s Jim Ryan, who is deeply concerned about a possible fate of the new games. from Xbox.

Microsoft is not happy with the UK’s CMA regulator over its Activision Blizzard acquisition comments. It describes the regulator’s concerns as “misplaced” and that it “adopts Sony’s complaints without considering the potential harm to consumers” 👀 🧵 1/3 pic.twitter.com/nIWuVqyvSW — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) October 12, 2022

Once again, Microsoft wants to reiterate how its position in the gaming market cannot pose a threat to Sony, even after the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Seeking points, Microsoft reiterated that the PlayStation has been the leading platform on the market for over 20 yearswith an installed base of more than 150 million consolesmaking it bigger than Nintendo and more than double the Xbox.

Sony’s dominant position, according to Microsoft, is also evident from the fact that it is able to raise the price of your consoles without even fear of losing influence on the market, therefore the fact that it may fear that the third competitor will smother it is not credible.

They exist “over 4,000 games available on PlayStation” and tests show that monthly active users on Call of Duty are a minimal percentage of the total. Additionally, Microsoft has again reported that Sony is also ramping up acquisitions, both of entire teams like Bungie and in terms of shares in other companies like Epic Games, the publisher of Fortnite.

Note that the document also mentions that there are over 280 first- and third-party exclusives on PlayStation in 2021, nearly five times those present on Xbox. To reiterate the concept, Microsoft highlighted that it is Last among console manufacturersin seventh place on PC and is practically not present in a ranking of the main producers of mobile titles.

It also reiterates its desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation, which is seen as a “commercial imperative”not least because Microsoft, allegedly, relies on the revenue from distributing Activision Blizzard games on PlayStation platforms, as had also been reported several times in recent months.