Microsoft launches app that creates images with text in Windows, Edge and Bing

the new app Microsoft Designer will allow you to create images from text. Announced this Wednesday (12), the software integrated with Microsoft 365 was developed with Artificial Intelligence technologies, such as Dall-E 2 by OpenAI, and can be used directly from Windows.

The graphic design application basically allows the user to type in an idea so that it “comes to life” in the form of a drawing. The image generation can be used in posts on social networks, in the creation of invitations and other graphic pieces, says Microsoft.

The Microsoft Designer not yet available to the public and currently has a list of people interested in testing it before launch. It will integrate with PowerPoint to create presentations from AI-generated images, but will be available to 365 Personal and Family subscribers.

In a statement, Microsoft Vice President Liat Ben-Zur invites users to join the early access list to try Designer, “give us feedback, and help us make it great.” The preview will be available for free in a web version.

The company also confirmed that it intends to integrate Microsoft Designer into the Edge browser, bringing “design suggestions”, but did not share many details about the novelty.

Bing will create images

Microsoft’s AI-powered imaging technology will be integrated into the Bing search engine. The company today announced Image Creator, a new tool also based on Dall-E 2 to take a description, context and create a specific image. The idea is to help users find something that, in fact, does not yet exist.

Image Creator will be released in selected regions at this feedback gathering stage. When ready, it will be accessible from the Bing images tab itself or the Edge browser sidebar.