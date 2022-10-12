Microsoft launches Lunar Shift controller for Xbox Series X|S and PC

The new accessory features a finish that changes color as sunlight shines on it.

Microsoft announced last Tuesday (11) the launch of the new Lunar Shift controllercompatible with the line Xbox Series X|S it’s the PRAÇA. The new model promises to deliver a “surreal” experience to buyers by offering a color scheme that adapts to the way the light falls on it.

Depending on how this happens, the accessory varies its finish between silver and golden tones. According to Microsoft, this gives the controller a “stylized and smoky atmosphere” that sets it apart from the other color options it currently offers consumers.

Along with Lunar Shift, Microsoft will also provide consumers with a personalized charging base with the same visual layout. produced by Razerit will be sold separately from the model — while the new controller will cost $69.99 (BRL 370 in a direct conversion), the base will be sold separately for $49.99 (BRL 264.62).

Microsoft Offers Full Line of Custom Controls

Although the official announcement of the Lunar Shift controller was made by the Brazilian version of Xbox Wire, Microsoft has confirmed that it is not yet available in the domestic market, nor gave any prediction that this might happen in the future. In Brazil, the company sells several special control colors, including white, black, yellow, Pulse Red and Shock Blue optionsamong others.

The company too brought to the Brazilian market the special 20th anniversary version of Xbox, which brings a transparent finish and themes based on the first version of the device. However, many of the special models of the accessory end up being restricted to the North American and European market – the case of the recently launched Xbox Elite Series 2 Core.

Brazil also still does not have access to the Xbox Design Lab system, which allows the creation of controls with fully customized visual aspects. Through it, consumers can choose from different color patterns, button formats and opt for different customization styles — which include the ability to add phrases or a Gamertag to the controller.

Source: XboxWire