Microsoft presents Surface Pro 9, Laptop 5 and Studio 2 Plus with Intel processors

This Wednesday (12), Microsoft updated its portfolio with new products from the Surface line. The highlights are the expected Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Studio 2 Plus. Their main feature is their compact design and the presence of an Intel Core processor. Want to know what each one is capable of delivering? TudoCelular explains it in detail now.

The Surface Pro 9 comes with a chassis without major visual changes compared to the last generation, except for the Sapphire and Forest colors, which join Graphite and Platinum. In construction, aluminum remains the material of the product. Inside, there are Intel’s 12th generation processors, in the 15W U-series. Options include an Intel Core i5-1235U or a Core i7-1255U, with a total of 10 cores and 12 threads. RAM memory options are 8GB, 16GB or 32GB, while storage has 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. This tablet has a thickness of 9.3 mm and 879.9 grams. The screen is a 13-inch PixelSense, with Full HD+ resolution. The refresh rate reaches 120 Hz, in addition to Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Microsoft has also made official a Surface Pro 9 with 5G, which is distinguished mainly by the presence of a Microsoft SQ3 chipset, which is a custom Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3.

The Surface Laptop is an ultra-thin and ultra-light notebook from Microsoft. It has 13.5 or 15-inch screen options, both with 201 ppi and just 60 Hz refresh rate. The webcam is no more than 720p. As for connectivity, there’s just one USB-C port, plus a USB 3.1 Type-A and a proprietary Surface Connect. The processors are a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 or Core i7, accompanied by 8GB or 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.

Finally, Surface Studio 2 Plus is the all-in-one laptop PC with powerful specs. It has a 28-inch monitor, with a “Zero Gravity” hinge, which makes it possible to turn the computer into a tablet. The look is similar to the predecessor, while there is only one hardware configuration. It comes with an Intel Core i7-11370H CPU, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD. To top it off, it delivers Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 and three Thunderbolt 4 ports.

















