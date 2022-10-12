More Privacy: Microsoft Edge Gets Free VPN Built-in from Cloudflare

Microsoft Edge already gained security improvements in early October with an update and now another novelty is coming to the browser. This time we are talking about a free built-in VPN from Cloudflare which is already available in Microsoft Edge version 107.0.1402.2 Dev. A VPN encrypts your online connection to make it difficult for hackers to access your information, limiting website browsing tracking via an encrypted virtual IP address through which information is exchanged.

As we can see above, the VPN can be activated by tapping the lock icon in the shortcut bar of Microsoft Edge, allowing you to set which websites will always use this function, otherwise it is only turned on when connecting to public WiFi networks, not secure or sites without HTTP certificate. According to Microsoft, the VPN uses the Cloudflare network and works as follows: When using the Microsoft Edge Secure network, your data is routed from Edge through an encrypted tunnel to create a secure connection, even using an unsecured URL that starts with HTTP. This makes it more difficult for hackers to access your browsing data on a shared public Wi-Fi network. It’s worth remembering that the VPN is limited to 1 GB of data per month, which can be a problem for those who often watch videos using this feature, but Microsoft says it will optimize usage by directing video and streaming content over the network. insurance to preserve your deductible.

There are still 3 options for using the VPN in the browser: Select sites: only activates the VPN on specific sites determined by the user;

only activates the VPN on specific sites determined by the user; optimized : Enable VPN when using public WiFi or accessing insecure websites and networks;

: Enable VPN when using public WiFi or accessing insecure websites and networks; all sites: Use VPN on all websites including streaming content.

It’s interesting to mention that Microsoft Edge’s SafeNet button shows how much of the monthly allowance has been consumed so far, with its icon changing color to orange and even red when you reach the usage limit. Microsoft does not say if it will be possible to acquire more data to use via VPN, so those who use the entire franchise will only be able to use the VPN again when the package is renewed at no cost, but you must have a Microsoft account logged in to access this benefit.

