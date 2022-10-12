More than 470 whales die stranded in New Zealand | World

About 477 pilot whales beached themselves on two remote New Zealand beaches in the last week, according to the Associated Press. None managed to be returned to the sea, so they all died naturally or had to be sacrificed.
The whales ran aground on the Chatham Islands, which have 600 inhabitants and are located about 800 kilometers from New Zealand’s main islands.
Dozens of whales are found stranded on a beach in New Zealand (Layane Albuquerque via AP) — Photo: Layane Albuquerque via AP
According to experts heard by the AP, one of the causes for the mass strandings is the whales’ tracking systems, which can get confused on gently sloping sandy beaches. There is plenty of food for whales around the Chatham Islands and as they swim closer to land they transition very quickly between deep and shallow water.
Beached whales in New Zealand (Tamzin Henderson via AP) — Photo: Tamzin Henderson via AP
Beached whales have also been recorded in other countries. In late September, more than 200 pilot whales were stranded in Australia on a remote beach in Tasmania. Of the 226 animals trapped, only 32 had the strength to go through the rescue process.
Whales beached in Macquarie Harbor, Australia — Photo: Tasmania/Handout via REUTERS
And, later that month, 14 sperm whales turned up dead on another island in the country.
Dozens of Whales Found Stranded on Beach in Australia
In Argentina, there were also deaths, although there is no evidence of stranding. 13 southern right whales died in the sanctuary of Golfo Novo and Península de Valdés, both in Patagonia. According to the Whale Conservation Institute (ICB), the cause of the deaths is still being investigated.
There was also a record of death on the Brazilian coast. In Santa Catarina, a humpback of approximately 11 meters ran aground on a beach in Jaguaruna.
After two days of unsuccessful maneuvers to get the animal back to the bottom of the sea, local biologists decided on the euthanasia process last Friday (7).
