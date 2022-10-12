Motorola Edge 30 with 256 GB at an excellent price at Americanas

O Motorola Edge 30 was launched in April of this year for R$ 3,999, a high price that ended up not pleasing many fans of the brand. Fortunately, it is now possible to purchase this premium intermediary from Motorola for a considerably lower price. Below, we’ll show you the offer we found at Americanas, in addition to all the device’s specifications and an analysis of the product’s strengths.

Motorola Edge 30 with low price at Americanas



Edge 30 on offer

At Americanas, the Motorola Edge 30 256 GB is being sold for BRL 2,278.80 in cash, representing a reduction of R$ 1,682.40 compared to the original amount. If you prefer to pay in installments, it is possible to split up to 8 installments of R$ 316.50. So if you are looking for a new smartphone, now is the time!

Where’s the offer?

👉 Buy the Motorola Edge 30 for R$2,278.80 at Americanas

O Edge 30 is one of the best premium intermediaries in the Motorolastanding out for cameras with balanced performance, great performance and elegant design.

The AMOLED screen measures 6.5 inches with Full HD+ resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate. Inside, the manufacturer has inserted a Snapdragon 778G+ processor, combined with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

There are three cameras on the rear: the main 50 megapixel, the secondary 50 megapixel wide-angle and the tertiary 2 megapixel depth. The front sensor, positioned in the small “hole” on the screen, delivers 32 megapixels.

The battery is 4,020 mAh with support for fast charging of 33 watts. Other features of the device include: 5G, under-screen fingerprint reader, NFC, stereo speakers, Bluetooth 5.2 and Android 12.

Motorola Edge 30 datasheet:

Operational system: android 12

android 12 Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G RAM memory: 8 GB

8 GB Internal Storage: 256 GB and UFS 3.1

256 GB and UFS 3.1 Screen – Type: pOLED

pOLED Screen – Size: 6.5

6.5 Screen – Resolution: 1080 x 2400

1080 x 2400 Main camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.55, OIS and PDAF

50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.55, OIS and PDAF 2nd camera: 50 MP, f/2.2, 114˚ (ultrawide) and OIS

50 MP, f/2.2, 114˚ (ultrawide) and OIS 3rd camera: 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Frontal camera: 32 MP, f/2.4, (wide)

32 MP, f/2.4, (wide) Drums: 4020 mAh

4020 mAh Charger: 33W

33W 5G: Yea

Motorola Edge 30 – See the complete technical sheet here

