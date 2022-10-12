Movie premieres are in Halloween mood | Folha de Londrina newspaper

TERROR / PREMIERE

HALLOWEEN ENDS

Dir. David Gordon Green. With Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak, Will Patton. In Halloween Ends, four years after the events of Halloween Kills: The Terror Continues (2021), Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) now lives with her granddaughter Allyson and is finishing her memoir. Michael Myers was never seen again. After allowing Michael’s shadow to linger throughout her existence for decades, she finally decided to let go of her fear and anger and turn to life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham, is accused of murdering a boy he cared for, a wave of terror and violence descends on the town, forcing Laurie to team up with others to fight evil. Cineflix Aurora (Thursday to Wednesday) 15:00, 17:20, 19:40, 22:00. Cinemark Boulevard (Thursday to Wednesday) – 3:30pm, 4:30pm, 6pm, 7pm, 8:30pm, 9:30pm. Cinesystem Norte Shopping (Thursday to Wednesday) – 15:00, 17:15, 19:30, 21:45. Multiplex Catuaí (Thursday to Wednesday) – 14:45, 17:00, 17:30, 19:15, 19:45, 21:30, 22:00. Rating 16 years.

PREMIERE / ACTION

relentless hunting

Dir. Brian Goodman. With Gerard Butler, Jaimie Alexander, Dani Deette, Russell Hornsby. Will Spann (Gerard Butler) is taking his ex-wife Lisa (Jaimie Alexander) to her parents’ home in a small town. When they stop the car at a gas station near Lisa’s house, she mysteriously disappears. Desperate, Will turns to the police, but does not receive support and still becomes the main suspect in the case. Determined to find Lisa anyway, Will starts a race against time to find Lisa alive. Cinemark Boulevard (Thursday to Wednesday) – 19:45, 21:45. Cinesystem Norte Shopping (Thursday to Wednesday) – 4:20 pm, 6:20 pm. Multiplex Catuaí (Thursday to Wednesday) – 7:30 pm, 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm, 9:30 pm. Rating 16 years.

COMEDY

DEATH DEATH DEATH

Dir. Halina Reijn. With Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Rachel Sennott. In Death Morte Morte, Bee and her friend, both from very successful and wealthy European families, decide to travel together to a party in a remote mansion. Along with them were other guests in their twenties, who were also very wealthy. After drinking, using drugs and dancing, the group decides to play “Death Morte Morte”, a game where someone is murdered and everyone has to guess who the killer was. But before finishing the game, some members decide to sleep and the game is unfinished. Cinesystem Norte Shopping (from Thursday to Wednesday) – 18:45, 20:30, 21:00. Multiplex Catuaí (Thursday to Wednesday) – 5:30 pm. Rating 16 years.

THRILLER

AMSTERDAM

Dir. David O. Russell. With Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington. Amsterdam is set in the 1930s and tells the story of a great friendship and a murder that can threaten the lives of the protagonists and shake an entire society. The detective story follows three close friends: two soldiers and a nurse (Christian Bale, John David Washington and Margot Robbie), who made a pact in the past to always protect each other as a trio, no matter what. But, they get lost in the center of a murder case, in which they become the main suspects. Cineflix Aurora (Thursday to Wednesday) 4:15 pm, 7:00 pm, 9:45 pm. Cinesystem Norte Shopping (from Thursday to Wednesday) – 4:50 pm. Multiplex Catuaí (Thursday to Wednesday) – 17:15. Rating 16 years.

ANIMATION / PREMIERE

THE ADVENTURES OF TADEO 3

Dir. Enrique Gato. With Oscar Barberán, Meritxell Ané, Belinda. Tadeo (Óscar Barberán) is a simple worker, but with an adventurous and dreamy spirit, who lives in Chicago. One day, he is mistaken for a well-known archaeologist and, because of this, he is sent on an expedition to Peru. There he has to face a criminal organization that, specialized in stealing treasures, now wants to plunder a mythical Inca city that has just been discovered. To prevent this from happening, Tadeo has the help of his faithful dog Jeff, archeology professor Sara (Michelle Jenner) and guide Freddy (José Mota). Cineflix Aurora (Thursday to Wednesday) – 17:10, 19:10. Cinemark Boulevard (Thursday to Wednesday) – 3pm, 5:15pm, 7:30pm. Cinesystem Norte Shopping (Thursday to Wednesday) – 3pm, 4pm. Multiplex Catuaí (Thursday to Wednesday) – 14:30, 15:00, 15:30, 17:00, 19:00. Free classification.

COMEDY/ROMANCE

MORE THAN FRIENDS

Dir. Nicholas Stoller. With Billy Eichner, Luke MacFarlane, Monica Raymund. In More Than Friends, Friends follows an unlikely friendship between two men who slowly fall in love with each other. At a gay club one night, Bobby Leiber (Billy Eichner) bumps into Aaron (Luke Macfarlane) – who is shirtless. The two strike up a conversation and end up building a relationship over their sarcastic superiority over the vapidity of the gay club that surround them. Aaron is a corporate lawyer, but out of touch with queer culture and politics – causing Bobby to seriously doubt whether Aaron is really gay. Cineflix Aurora (Thursday to Wednesday) – 4pm. Cinesystem Norte Shopping (Thursday to Wednesday) – 3pm. Rating 16 years.

HORROR

SMILE

Dir. Parker Finn. With Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner. In Sorria, everything in the life of Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) changes after a patient dies brutally in front of her, and she witnesses the bizarre and traumatic incident in the office. From there, she begins to experience frightening occurrences that she cannot explain, but that somehow relate to the death she witnessed. To understand the phenomenon that can’t get out of your head, Dr. will look for answers, even if evil is already chasing her, and all she wants most is to run away. Cineflix Aurora (Thursday to Wednesday) – 17:00, 19:25, 21:50, 22:00. Cinemark Boulevard (Thursday to Wednesday) – 3:45 pm, 6:30 pm, 9:15 pm. Cinesystem Norte Shopping (Thursday to Wednesday) – 4:10 pm, 7:30 pm, 8:45 pm. Multiplex Catuaí (Thursday to Wednesday) – 17:00, 19:15, 21:30, 22:00. Rating 16 years.

THRILLER

DO NOT WORRY, DEAR

Dir. Olivia Wilde. With Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine. In Don’t Worry, Honey, a woman (Florence Pugh) lives peacefully with her husband (Harry Styles) and his partners, also accompanied by their wives in a condominium in the 1950s. wait for their husbands to come home from work. Her daily life consists of dancing, cooking, cleaning the house, and partying at night with everyone who lives there. Their husbands work at Projeto Vitória, a utopian city, with the aim of changing the world. In the midst of everything, one of them begins to question the project and its objective, which is not told to the wives by the husbands. Cineflix Aurora (Thursday to Wednesday) at 9:10 pm. Rating 16 years.

DRAMA

THE WOMAN KING

Dir. Gina Prince-Bythewood. With Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch. The Woman King follows Nanisca (Viola Davis) who was an army commander in the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful places in Africa in the 17th and 19th centuries. During the period, the military group was composed only of women, among the warriors is Nanisca’s daughter, Nawi (Lupita Nyong’o), together they fought French colonizers, rival tribes and all those who tried to enslave their people and destroy their lands. Cineflix Aurora (Thursday to Wednesday) at 18:25, 21:10. Cinemark Boulevard (Thursday to Wednesday) – 2:45 pm, 5:45 pm, 8:45 pm. Multiplex Catuaí (Thursday to Wednesday) – 16:30, 19:15, 21:00. Rating 16 years

HORROR

ORPHAN 2: THE ORIGIN

Dir. William Brent Bell. With Isabelle Fuhrman, Julia Stiles, Rossif Sutherland. In Orphan 2: Inception, Leena Klammer/Esther Albright (Isabelle Fuhrman) is back to show us her wicked and unstable mind. In this prequel to the original 2009 film, after orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric clinic, Esther travels to the United States posing as the missing daughter of a wealthy family that has been looking for a girl for four years. After being taken in by the new family, luxury and a psychologist, “Esther” begins to show her real intentions with her “biological” father and mother. Cinemark Boulevard (Thursday to Wednesday) – 17:30, 20:15. Cinesystem Norte Shopping (from Thursday to Wednesday) – 18:30. Rating 16 years.

