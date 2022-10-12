Movies and series to watch at home

Portofino Hotel

A very British family

Another series not to be missed is coming to AXN White. Set in Italy in the 1920s, when Mussolini’s fascism was on the rise, Hotel Portofino tells the story of a British family that opens a luxury hotel on the magical Italian Riviera. Bella Ainsworth, the matriarch and owner of the hotel whose doors have just opened, has her hands full with the amount of problems she has to solve as she pursues the goal of welcoming the most demanding English travelers. Also, an errant husband and constant local fascist political pressure don’t make her life any easier. What future will the Portofino Hotel have? We wait for the scenes of the next episodes.

PREMIERE: October 12 at 9:25 pm on AXN White.

Every Wednesday a new episode.

“Candice Renoir” T10

Restart again?

In pink October, the most pink character returns to AXN White. At the end of last season, Candice is hit by a bullet that leaves her between life and death. Following the tragic event, the doctors plunge her into an artificial coma from which she wakes up, a week later, with a furious desire to live and to love. From then on, Candice will not allow anything or anyone to interfere between her and Antoine—except for a very special ring. Candice, who has been married and divorced twice, has no desire to start over. But is it reasonable to say “no” to the love of her life?

PREMIERE: October 20 at 9:25 pm on AXN White.

Every Thursday a new episode.

“Special Fight Rosa, Pensa Rosa”

The Big C

In October, AXN White joins the fight against advanced cancer and re-airs the complete series The Bic G: the story of Cathy Jamison, a teacher in Minneapolis, wife and mother, with a less perfect life than what it could look like. The big shock comes when you are diagnosed with cancer in an advanced stage, that is, with little chance of cure — except, perhaps, for an extreme or radical intervention. Cathy goes through an avalanche of emotions when she comes across the news, not knowing how she will share it with family and friends.

New episodes: Monday to Friday at 8pm on AXN White.

Cinema Crush

On Sundays, at 9:25 pm, there is a movie night at AXN White.

“An Unexpected Vacation”

Confusion in the African Savannah

Lauren (Drew Barrymore) is divorced and faces the daily challenge of raising two children on her own. Jim (Adam Sandler), on her side, has three daughters in her charge. They seem made for each other, but their meeting proves to be a disaster. On one point they agree: they don’t want to see each other again. But fate turns them around when their paths cross on a trip to Africa.

Sunday, October 16th at 9:25 pm at AXN White.

“I Think Like a Man”

war between the sexes

After concluding that they can’t control their husbands and that they do what they want, four women let themselves be carried away by the advice of author Steve Harvey, an expert in romance. They follow the advice written in their book to the letter and finally manage to “tame” men. However, they realize what they have been doing and declare war.

Sunday, October 23 at 9:25 pm at AXN White.