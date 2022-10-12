movies to watch before the release of Indiana Jones V!

A lot of people have been debating about Indiana Jones lately, especially given the release of the fifth installment of the mega-hit action-adventure franchise on the horizon, linked to the news that this would be the last time the public will see Harrison Ford as the iconic archeologist adventurer. In this sense, in relation to the first film in the franchise, Raiders of the Lost Ark, released in 1981, completely changed the cinema scenario.

This was to the extent that the film managed to create one of the most beloved and well-known heroes of Hollywood movies. So, starting with the first film, Harrison Ford went on to don the mantle of Indiana Jones, as well as his iconic whip in three more films, these being: Indiana Jones in 1984’s The Temple of Doom, 1989’s The Last Crusade and the sequel 2008 The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Thus, it is important to emphasize that this is one of the most successful franchises in the history of cinemas, since the name Indiana Jones is widely popular and known for several generations, in addition to the increasing scores that the title has been achieving.

All films are filled with outrageous action scenes, memorable villains, comedic jokes and the riveting ability to decipher age-old riddles and find fascinating artifacts. So, while you wait for the release of the fifth film, here are some titles that follow the same line of exploration that you need to watch, without a doubt.

uncharted

This film is based on an extremely famous franchise of video games, and has the presence of the illustrious Tom Holland, who managed to win over fans of the game by presenting a fun and accurate interpretation. The cast also includes Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas.

National treasure

In this film Nicolas Cage finds himself at his best as the treasure hunter and cryptographer in a race against other rival hunters for the treasure of American history. The story explores Cage’s journey after finding a secret map encoded on the back of the Declaration of Independence.

the lost city

That movie is the latest on this list as it was released in the year 2022. The premise of the movie revolves around Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum as a novelist and her cover model respectively who must escape a billionaire ( Daniel Radcliffe) who intends to find the ancient lost city described in one of his books. However, unlike Indiana Jones, these stars are completely placed in dangerous situations as they lack training like Dr. Jones.