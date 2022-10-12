Natalie Portman has a birthday: check out 7 iconic characters lived by the actress



'Nina Sayers', in the feature "Black Swan", 2010.

Portman showed all his talent by fully incorporating the intense character and characterization.

The film gave Natalie Portman the Oscar for Best Actress. In addition to acting, Natalie also danced in many of the scenes in the film.

"Black Swan" (2010) – The film tells the story of Nina (Natalie Portman), a ballerina who wants at all costs a prominent role in her company and goes to the last consequences to make her performance perfect.

'Alice' in "Closer: Too Close", 2004.

In the movie, Dan, Alice, Anna and Larry meet by chance and the bond between them becomes extremely toxic.

Natalie Portman – "The Professional", 1994.

Natalie Portman plays the young Mathilda.

The Professional, 1994: Léon is a 1994 French crime thriller film directed by Luc Besson and starring Jean Reno, Natalie Portman, Gary Oldman and Danny Aiello.

Tokyo's (Ursula Corberó) look was inspired by Mathilda, Natalie Portman's character in Luc Besson's classic film The Professional.

Evey in "V for Vendetta", 2005.

In the movie, V saves a young woman named Evey Natalie Portman) from the secret police and finds in her a new ally in search of freedom and justice for his country.

Portman appears in the movie with an ala "Eleven" look from "Stranger Thins", with his hair shaved off.

Natalie Portman in the movie "V for Vendetta".

Celeste in "Vox Lux: The Price of Fame", 2018.

Celeste (Natalie Portman) is a girl who survives after a great tragedy, which makes her known nationally. After a while, she launches herself as a singer and achieves stardom.

Natalie's energy in this film is mesmerizing on indescribable levels.

Jackie Kennedy in "Jackie", 2016.

In this film, the actress plays Jacqueline Kennedy, who is unexpectedly widowed and has to deal with trauma in the four days after the assassination of her husband, then US President John F. Kennedy.

Inés and Alicia in the film "Shadows of Goya", 2006.

Portman plays two characters in this Milos Forman film. The first is Inés, daughter of a bourgeois family captured and tortured by the Catholic Church on suspicion of being Jewish. The second, Alicia, daughter of Inés. The characterization is as impeccable as the acting.