NATO to carry out nuclear exercise despite warnings from Russia

Tensions between Ukraine and Russia have escalated rapidly since the bridge bombing in Crimea.

Exercise carried out by NATO takes place annually and has the participation of 14 of the 30 member countries



This Tuesday, 11th, the secretary general of natoJens Stoltenberg, announced that the organization will carry out nuclear exercises next week, despite growing tensions over the war in Ukraine and warnings from Russia. The president Vladimir Putin stated that he is not bluffing about using all available means to defend Russian territory. The ‘Steadfast Noon’ exercise is carried out annually by NATO, usually lasts a week and involves fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear warheads, but does not involve active bombs. The exercise was scheduled before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, and 14 countries are involved. Tensions between the countries increased with the advance of Ukrainian troops. After seeing his plans fail, Putin signaled that he might ‘resort to nuclear weapons to protect Russian gains’.