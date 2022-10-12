New Alienware M15 R7 and Dell G15 notebooks straight from BGS 2022

We had a chat with a product manager about the new generation of Dell and Alienware products

continuing our coverage of Brasil Game Show 2022, our stop is now at the Dell/Alienware booth to check out the company’s line-up for notebook gamers. The company has a wide range of options through its two latest products: the enthusiast model Alienware M15 R7 (which already has a review here on Adrenaline) and also the new generation Dell G15.

Alienware M15 R7

Starting at the top of the line, Alienware M15 R7 brought a set of updates both from the outside and inside. The fan system was redesigned in this generation, bringing thinner and larger blades, increasing airflow by 30%. With more cooling, Alienware can “step on the gas”, putting a GeFoce RTX 3070 Ti up and running at high performance. Rounding out the machine’s performance combo are the Intel Core i7-12700H processor, model of the 12th generation Intel Core H line, the line focused on performance, combined with new generation DDR5 memories with up to 32GB operating at 4800MHz.

But the outside also received the upgrades. Display now operates at 240Hz with 2ms response time, a very high refresh rate and responsiveness, ideal for gamers who want fluidity and hardware that gives maximum performance in their competitive games. For those who want beautiful images or work, the display achieves 98% of the DCI-P3 standard, ensuring high color accuracy, combined with a Quad HD resolution screen (2560 x 1440), with high pixel density for a crystal clear image.

Another upgrade “on the outside” is the keyboard, which is updated to the ABNT-2 standard, in addition to bringing individual lighting per key, making it possible to choose the color of each button separately and even create multiple profiles, one for each use or game, customizing and adjusting the experience for different situations.

New Dell G15

The notebook that is already a reference in the gamer market has gained new features in the current generation. The Dell G15 also got the upgrade to 12th Gen Intel Core H-series processors, focused on high performance, including Core i5 and i7 models to meet different consumer profiles. There are also versions with AMD Ryzen processors, making this product one of the most diverse and complete on the market.

to the video card the G15 has two options: models equipped with GeForce RTX 3050 and GeForce RTX 3060, both Nvidia graphics chips with their performance expanded to a TGP – Thermal Graphic Power, thermal power available for the video card – of 115W. To achieve this cooling value and enable the performance of the GPU and CPU chips, the new generation Dell G15 has improved the ventilation system, increasing the airflow by 8%.

On the outside, the new G15 will feature 120Hz and 165Hz screens, as well as a backlit keyboard with four zones that can be individually configured or versions only in coral color backlighting.

Both the Dell G15 and Alienware M15 R7 are now available through major online retailers, as well as the official Dell store in Brazil.

