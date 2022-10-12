Neymar is convinced that Mbappé asked for his departure, and this affects even PSG training, reveals newspaper

According to a report published by the newspaper LeParisienNeymar is convinced that Kylian Mbappé asked for his departure from Paris Saint-Germain, ‘which damaged an already troubled relationship’

O Kylian Mbappé and Paris Saint-Germain breakup gains contours of a deeper crisis than imagined. According to information released this Wednesday (12) by the newspaper LeParisien, Neymar is convinced that his partner asked for his departure of the club, ‘what damaged an already troubled relationship between the two’.

The information comes to light after the investigation published by the ESPN last Tuesday, about the French being decided to leave PSG in January 2023 after breaking off relationship inside the Parc des Princes.

“Their cordial disagreement [Neymar e Mbappé] weighs heavily in the locker room and sometimes delays Christophe Galtier’s training on the field,” the newspaper reported.

The bombing comes just five months after the ace signed the renewal of his contract with the French, in a bond until June 2025. Sources told the ESPN that the attacker feels at odds with the direction, on and off the field.

Mbappé believes that promises made by Luis Campos, director of football, coach Christophe Galtier and Nasser Al-Khelaifi, president of PSG, have not been kept.

According to LeParisienthe striker’s frustration reached the limit for having to play in a role he would not like in the team, which happens after the club has not signed one of the promises made to Mbappé during negotiations for the contract renewal: Robert Lewandowskiwhich ended up in barcelona.

The report reveals that Paris Saint-Germain intended to raise 150 million euros (around R$770 million) with the departure of names without space in the squad to seek reinforcements in the market, with the targets already defined: in addition to the Polish striker, Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Wesley Fofana (not now Chelsea) and Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) were ‘promised’ to Mbappé.

In addition to none of them being signed, the French club still looked for lesser players like Carlos Soler (Valence) and Fabian Ruiz (napoli).

Not having a striker at his side made Mbappé explode another crisis at Paris Saint-Germain.

play 1:40 Craig Burley, former Chelsea player and currently ESPN FC commentator on ESPN, blasted the PSG star

after the draw 0-0 against Reims, last Saturday (08), Mbappé published a photo on Instagram in which the message ‘pivotgang’ (pivot gang). This was interpreted behind the scenes at PSG as a provocation to coach Christophe Galtier, who has been casting the striker in a more centralized role, as a kind of false 9.

The theory gained even more strength after the declaration of shirt 7 in the last FIFA Date, when he justified his good performance against Austria, when he scored one of the goals in France’s 2-0 victory, to the greater freedom to float in the Bleus attack.

“I play different. They ask me other things here in relation to my club. I have much more freedom. The coach knows that there is a number 9 like Olivier (Giroud), who occupies the defenses and I can walk around and go through spaces. In Paris it’s different, you don’t have that. They ask me to do the pivot, it’s different”, said Mbappé, in mid-September.

Still citing the report by the LeParisien, ‘nothing is happening now between PSG and Mbappé’ and the striker has not addressed his displeasure to coach Christophe Galtier and director Luís Campos. Even so, the player’s decision appears to be irreversible about leaving France in the next transfer window.

“For Mbappé, the public image [de criar polêmicas no clube] counts less than the feeling of having been betrayed”, concluded the newspaper.