Neymar is convinced that Mbappé asked for his departure from PSG, says newspaper | french football

A time bomb that would explode at any time. So the Le Parisien described how the crisis between PSG and Mbappé was handled within the club. The newspaper detailed the backstage of the rupture in the player’s relationship with the club which includes the tension between shirt 7 and Neymar.

According to the publication, the project sold to the French striker in the contract renewal was the hiring of a shirt number 9 to play alongside him. He would be Lewandowski. With that, Neymar would be traded for occupying the same sector on the field as Mbappé. But that didn’t happen.

O Le Parisien says that the order to trade Neymar came from Qatar, which owns the club. But the board did not find a way out for the Brazilian in the market. The newspaper itself reported that the number 10 shirt was offered to Manchester City, who refused the transfer.

Hired after the renewal with Paris, sporting director Luis Campos was also not opposed to Neymar’s departure because he understood that he and Mbappé share the same position. The Brazilian has not left PSG and does not want to leave the team. And, according to Le Parisienis convinced that the Frenchman asked for his departure from the club.

The tension in the relationship between the two forwards was evident in the current season and was the subject of L’Equipe report two weeks ago. In the field and on a daily basis, both try not to create conflicts. But the coaching staff believes that this distance between the two players affected the atmosphere in the locker room and the evolution of the team.

See the Champions League table

1 of 1 Mbappé and Neymar, before PSG vs Benfica — Photo: David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images Mbappé and Neymar, before PSG v Benfica — Photo: David S. Bustamante/Socrates/Getty Images

Dissatisfaction also from Luis Campos and Galtier

Mbappé would like to play in a 4-4-2 format, with a striker at his side in attack. Therefore, the promise that Lewandowski would be his companion. The current scheme of Christophe Galtier, with three defenders, does not please him.

O L’Team also highlights the information that the signing of the current number 9 of Barcelona was promised to Mbappé and Luis Campos by the club’s owners. PSG intended to raise at least 150 million euros from the sale or transfer of some players to go to the market.

Mbappé wants to leave PSG? Daniel Mundim explains the situation

Manchester City’s attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva, Inter Milan defenders Skriniar and Fofana, formerly of Leicester and now at Chelsea, were also on the list. But Paris ended up with names like Soler, from Valencia, and Fabián Ruiz, from Napoli.

according to L’Team, Campos has friction with the president of PSG, Nasser Al-Khelaïf, who was forced to accept the arrival of the Portuguese by imposition of the government of Qatar. But Khelaïf looked for another Portuguese, Antero Henrique, to join the board and be in charge of transfers.