NUBANK releases 5 tips that can INCREASE your card limit

O Nubank is one of the most used digital banks in the country. Fintech has a much-requested credit card, as it has no annual fee and offers several benefits. However, many bank customers question the limit granted, as it is often lower than expected.

So, check out the top 5 tips to increase your card limit.

Focus expenses on your credit card

The first tip is to focus all your spending on the Nubank. That way, you can ensure that your entire limit will be well exploited, which can make it clear to fintech that you need more credit.

Keep CPF free of restrictions

One of the factors that can help you increase your fintech card limit is to keep your credit history intact. This happens when you are up to date with the payment of your debts, not being in default with Nubank or any other company, far from the CPF restriction.

Pay the bill on time

In addition to avoiding falling into debt, it is also important not to delay the payment of bills from the Nubank. Paying the debt on the due date means that you honor your commitments, including with the financial institution. It is worth mentioning that paying the minimum amount is not a good idea.

Develop a relationship with Nubank

It is also possible to strengthen ties with fintech by contracting other services available. The action can help you get a higher credit card limit.

Keep your income data up to date

Finally, another very important action is to keep your registration data always up to date, especially income. This is because, if you have a higher income than when you informed the bank, it is possible to receive an immediate increase in the limit.

Nubank releases new card that grants up to 50% discount

O Nubank provides the Ultraviolet Card which has several advantages. In addition to the exclusive benefits of a product in the black version, the tool offers a series of discounts at partner companies.

However, it is important to note that, unlike the traditional purple, Ultravioleta has an annual fee of R$ 49 per month, which can be exempted if the user maintains their monthly expenses at R$ 5 thousand, or invests at least R$ 150 thousand in fintech.

The product is printed in the Mastercard Black banner, which guarantees access to VIP lounges and Wi-Fi at airports, life insurance when traveling, secure shopping and other benefits. In addition, the holder is entitled to 1% automatic cashback on all purchases, and his balance earns 200% of the CDI.

Discounts at partner stores

Partner companies can grant discounts of up to 50%. Check it out below:

C&A: 12% discount on the website;

Camicado: up to 10% discount on all purchases on the hotsite;

Casas Bahia: up to 25% off selected products;

Centaur: 25% discount on team shirts on the website;

Clube do Malt: 50% discount on the first month of Beer Pack 4 for quarterly subscription;

Dasa: up to 20% discount on vaccines and exams;

Take off: up to 10% off tickets, accommodation, packages and more;

Electrolux: up to 45% discount at the Shop Club;

Evino: R$ 50 off the first purchase and R$ 20 on the others;

Extra: up to 25% off selected products;

Liquid: 12% discount on the entire promotion hotsite;

LivUp: up to 20% off products;

Localiza: 10% discount on daily rates;

Mash: 10% discount on the entire site;

Natura: up to 30% off selected products;

Netshoes: 15% discount on purchases on the site;

Point: up to 25% off selected products;

RecargaPay: R$ 10, discount on the first purchase in the app;

Renner: up to 15% off on site purchases;

Salomão Zoppi: 25% discount on exams;

Shoestock: up to R$100 off on site purchases;

Table Society: 20% discount on the first purchase;

Tommy Hilfiger: 20% off plus free shipping;

Zattini: 10% discount on products sold and shipped by Zattini.