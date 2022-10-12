NVIDIA Announces Games That Are Getting DLSS 3 Today; more titles will be supported later this month

In addition to introducing more games that are supporting DLSS 2

NVIDIA’s new graphics architecture, Ada Lovelace, makes its market debut today with the release of the GeForce RTX 4090, and with the GPU, DLSS 3 is also available. The feature is making a timid debut with support for five games and three more planned for the next few days.

By announcing the RTX 40 graphics cards, NVIDIA ensured that more than 35 applications, including engines, software and games, would support DLSS 3 at some point in the future. Below you can see which titles already support the technology, in addition to the next ones on the list:

Games that are getting DLSS 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered – Now Available

Loopmancer – now available

Super People – now available

Justice ‘Fuyun Court’ – now available

Bright Memory: Infinite – now available

Microsoft Flight Simulator – October 17th

A Plague Tale: Requiem – October 18

F1 22 – coming soon

In addition to these titles receiving the new generation of DLSS, NVIDIA also announced the next games to receive DLSS 2. There are 13 titles, eight of which are already supporting the technology and the other five games will receive the feature later this month in their releases:

Dakar Desert Rally – now available

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – now available

Blind Fate: Edo no Yami – now available

Broken Pieces – now available

Destroy All Humans! 2 – now available

QUBE 10th Anniversary – now available

Scathe – not available now

SCP: Secret Files – now available

PC Building Simulator 2 – October 12

The Last Oricru Launches – October 13

Batora: Lost Haven – October 20

Gotham Knights Out – October 21

Sackboy: A Big Adventure – October 27

Reviews of the RTX 4090, the only GPU capable of handling DLSS 3 at the moment, are already all over the internet and show how NVIDIA’s new high-end GPU, based on the Ada Lovelace architecture, works with the exclusive technology of the RTX 40 Although there are already people unlocking the feature for GPUs from other series.

