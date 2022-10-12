Of the 62 Brazilian universities in the international ranking, 51 are public

USP rectory facade

Credit, Cecília Bastos/USP Images

USP is the leader among Brazilian institutions in the recently published ranking

USP (University of São Paulo) obtained the highest position (among the 250 best in the world) among Latin American universities in the 2023 edition of the Times Higher Education (THE) world university ranking, data institution and evaluations of education. The list was published this Tuesday (11/10).

The second place on the continent went to Unicamp (State University of Campinas), ranked among the 500 best in the world. The Pontifical Catholic University of Chile appears in the same group.

Brazil is the country on the continent best represented in the publication, with 62 universities on the list — 51 of which are public universities (federal or state) and 11 are private.

The Times Higher Education ranking this year included 1799 universities from 104 countries. The traditional publication has ranked international universities since 2004. For the world ranking, 13 independent metrics are evaluated in areas such as the learning environment, technology transfer in the university environment and the amount of research and citations.

