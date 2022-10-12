Of the 62 Brazilian universities in the international ranking, 51 are public

11 October 2022, 22:03 -03 Updated 8 hours ago

Credit, Cecília Bastos/USP Images photo caption, USP is the leader among Brazilian institutions in the recently published ranking

USP (University of São Paulo) obtained the highest position (among the 250 best in the world) among Latin American universities in the 2023 edition of the Times Higher Education (THE) world university ranking, data institution and evaluations of education. The list was published this Tuesday (11/10).

The second place on the continent went to Unicamp (State University of Campinas), ranked among the 500 best in the world. The Pontifical Catholic University of Chile appears in the same group.

Brazil is the country on the continent best represented in the publication, with 62 universities on the list — 51 of which are public universities (federal or state) and 11 are private.

The Times Higher Education ranking this year included 1799 universities from 104 countries. The traditional publication has ranked international universities since 2004. For the world ranking, 13 independent metrics are evaluated in areas such as the learning environment, technology transfer in the university environment and the amount of research and citations.

The publication defines the exact position of only the top 100 universities on the list. From this level, universities are grouped by hundreds (the 250 best, 50 best, etc).

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Traditional publication ranks international universities since 2004

The institution also produces other rankings. One of them is the reputation ranking, which only takes into account the opinion of academics about research institutions. USP and Unicamp were the only two Latin American universities in the 2021 reputation ranking.

The Brazilian

The 2023 global ranking has eight Brazilian universities among the best 1,000 in the world. In addition to USP (among the 250 best) and Unicamp (among the 500 best), UFRGS (Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul) and Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo) are also ranked among the 800 best institutions in the world.

UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais), UFS (Federal University of Sergipe), PUC-Rio (Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro) and PUC-RS (Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul) complete the list. of Brazilian women to the thousandth position.

Credit, Antonio Scarpinetti/SEC Unicamp photo caption, Graduation ceremony at Unicamp, which ranked between 251 and 500 in the ranking

around the world

Oxford University in the United Kingdom is number 1 in the 2023 world rankings, followed by Harvard University in the United States.

The United States has 34 universities in the top 100 in the world, but the number was once higher — it reached 43 institutions in that position in 2018.

This year had a record 140 universities in Latin America among the nearly 1800 universities ranked on the list. There are institutions from Colombia, Peru, Mexico and Argentina, among other countries.

THE executive Phil Baty said that “it’s great to see” the number of universities in Latin America rising in the rankings, however institutions still need to transform their engagement and visibility into performance improvements.

“Losing space can create a vicious cycle of losing access to partnerships and global talent,” he said.

Check out the top ten universities in the world according to THE: