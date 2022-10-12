Omelette launches 10th edition of Geek Power survey

The tenth edition of the Geek Powerthe main research on the behavior of the Brazilian geek, which will be available to the public until october 20. You can answer it at this link.

produced by omelet company in partnership with the Research Institute MindMiners it’s the Winnin Insightsthe research aims to map the behavior of the Geek audience in Brazil.

In addition to the profile of the national geek/nerd, the topics covered in the survey involve behavior on social networks, lifestyle and entertainment. A special clipping of the results will be presented in the edition of Unlock CCXP 2022, held between November 29 and 30at the São Paulo EXPO.

In 2021, Geek Power had record audience participation. For Gustavo GiglioHead of Content for Brands at Omelete Company, community participation is key to further understanding people’s behavior after this pandemic period.

“We are returning to face-to-face events, with events, concerts, cinemas, theaters, but we want to understand how geeks in Brazil see this moment and how consumption in general has been affected”; says Giglio. “Many things have changed. We had two years of research being done during the pandemic and we saw a clear and obvious change in people’s behavior. We want to see, through the data, what these behavioral impacts are.”“.

Since the most recent edition, Geek Power has become an essential product within the Omelete Company portfolio, being presented to companies that work or not in the Geek environment and strategically designed for each contractor’s need, covering areas such as retail, social networks, food, licensing, collectibles, tops of mind brands, transportation, finance, games, cinema and more.

For more information about the survey, just contact us by email. geekpower@omeletecompany.com.