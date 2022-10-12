One of the best movies of recent years has arrived on Netflix – NiT

It won three Oscars and stars Miles Teller and JK Simmons. Damien Chazelle, the director, is passionate about music.

In 2022, everyone knows who Damien Chazelle is, the young filmmaker who snatched the Oscars on two occasions and who in 2017 saw his “La La Land” — only his second feature film — receive six nominations and guarantee it. the award for Best Director. This was not the scenario in 2014.

Chazelle was a young filmmaker, 29 years old, with everything to prove. In his pocket he had a short film that was successful. He would be able to convince the studios to turn it into a movie with the same name: “Whiplash”. The rest is history.

Written and directed by Chazelle, an inveterate lover of music, it tells the story of Andrew (Miles Teller), a young man who aspires to be a great jazz drummer. He enters one of the most prestigious schools, only to realize that the band’s leader, Fletcher (JK Simmons), is a cruel, violent individual obsessed with perfection.

Together, the two actors create a haunting, inspirational dynamic of absolute dedication to music — even if it means giving up everything and everyone. Teller and Simmons’ performances were unanimously applauded by critics.

At the Academy Awards ceremony, the film received six nominations. It didn’t win Best Picture or Best Adapted Screenplay, but Simmons took home the statuette for Best Supporting Actor. In the technical categories, the film excelled in sound mixing and editing.

It also cemented the name of Chazelle in Hollywood, who was thus able to embark on another life project, the successful “La La Land”. Today he is seen as a distinguished filmmaker, with a touch of genius and, also for this reason, he was in charge of “Babylon”, a film written and directed by himself, which has the confidence of a luxury cast with Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Olivia Wilde, Tobey Maguire and Max Minghella.

“Whiplash” is an intense and electrifying musical drama that won’t let you rest for a little over an hour and a half. It’s been on Netflix’s national catalog since October 1.

