Only today and tomorrow PRIME DAY on Amazon USA with unbeatable prices

Prime Day is super known for being the day with the best prices on Amazon, but only today and tomorrow, October 11th and 12th, this event takes place only in the US virtual store. Click here to gain access.

We remind you that to participate it is necessary to be a PRIME member, and you can get a free prime for 30 days by clicking here, if you haven’t been in the last 12 months.

The Mac M1 is starting at 799 dollars, the lowest price in history, click here to check it out. The second-generation Airpods Pro are also at their lowest, selling at $223. Click here to see this super promotion.

It is still possible to get more than 100 dollars off several Bose headphones, for those who want to be comfortable in flight and have the external noise cancelled. See the options by clicking here.

We’ve only brought you a few of the most purchased and used products by travelers here, but there are many other selections, even giant TVs at a discount of $2,000 we found.

This mega Amazon sale is even better than Black Friday many times, being an excellent opportunity for those who want to save on purchases, and if you have an American credit card you can save much more in combination with the app’s promotional cashbacks.

We explain all this and more in our Discount Formula USA course that guarantees you incredible savings. Click here to learn about the course and start saving too much on your next trips to the USA.