Operator offers FREE Internet for tasks performed; see how it works

Can you imagine having access to a 100% free Internet operator? Well, that’s what happens with Claro’s “Prezão Free”. With it, the user will have the chance to watch videos and earn coins, in which it will be possible to exchange via Internet, unlimited days of call and SMS. But, until now, only Claro customers in the prepaid modality are eligible to participate.

In principle, the plan tends to help a greater number of Brazilians gain access to the Internet in Brazil. However, so far, the application is only available for phones with Android operating system. Want to know more about? So, see below all the details of the operator’s plan and the advantages of using it.

In short, Prezão Free is Claro’s 1st 100% free mobile plan. The app is available to all Claro prepaid customers in the country who have the Android system. It is worth mentioning, therefore, that iPhone (iOS) owners are not covered by the initiative.

Furthermore, it is only possible to join the plan for customers with a SIM card from the operator. That way, if you’re from another operator, you’ll have to buy a Claro chip to be able to participate in the app and, on top of that, win some free prizes. Namely, the chip costs between R$10 and R$15 at the operator’s stores.

How to join the plan?

To join the plan, of course, having an Android device, the first step is to install the Prezão Free app from the Google Play Store (https://bityli.com/kicCtXfT) and enter your prepaid number. New customers with the operator’s chip will have to wait 24 hours to access the application. Then, just enter with the same login and password of access to the Minha Claro platform or you will have to go through an eventual registration to receive login and password.

Overall, the process is very simple and intuitive. Once the app is available, the user needs to participate in some activities. And, confirm by winning coins, called Claro Coins, you can exchange them for prizes.

about the program

Democratic, that would perhaps be the main description for the program. After all, it allows the user to watch single videos and redeem benefit packages even without Internet available. Although the company recommends using the app over Wi-Fi so that the customer has a better experience, internet access is not essential.

In practice, the plan allows the new customer to enter disconnected and exit in the virtual world. With just a few simple tasks, such as watching videos and calling friends, the user can have an Internet plan, unlimited days of calls or SMS.

Finally, the app was released in March 2021. It represents the company’s 1st free plan available on Android’s online store, the Google Play Store. The idea of ​​offering the granting of benefits for using the application tends to increase the number of Brazilians with internet access.

