Pallottine Portal

Electronic tattoos will replace cell phones, says Bill Gates

Electronic tattoos will replace cell phones. Bill Gates bets on the development of a new type of device as or more powerful than smartphones.

Just a few decades ago, no one would have believed that tube televisions would become obsolete or that automobiles would begin to abandon fossil fuels to slowly make way for electric vehicles.

Likewise, today it seems inconceivable to think that smartphones are doomed to extinction. But who bets on this is none other than tech billionaire Bill Gates.

electronic tattoos

According to the founder of Microsoft, the technology destined to replace today’s smartphones is based on a system of electronic tattoos that will be applied to the skin.

Designed with a temporary ink, they bring together advanced nanotechnology chips to fulfill all the functions that any smartphone performs.

These devices would be able to make contactless payments, send messages and even make and receive calls.

But Gates specifically cited a company called Chaotic Moon, which is developing prototypes that employ biotechnology to collect medical data and real-time body analysis.

Chaotic Moon Studios is an American creative technology studio focused on software, mobile development and design. The company was founded in 2010 in Austin, Texas. After several years of growth and acquisitions, Chaotic Moon opened a second location in Dallas in 2015.

The technology lab was founded in March 2010 by Ben Lamm, Whurley (William Hurley) and Mike Erwin. In 2012, they launched Chaotic Moon Labs, a research and development division that became involved in BASE, their in-house innovation lab.

Electronic tattoo – Chaotic Moon

Although these devices are in the prototype stage, they are already capable of monitoring heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen and various other vital signs.

Tattoos are made up of a printed circuit, which is temporarily applied to the epidermis, equipped with tiny sensors and trackers, which feed on a special ink capable of conducting electricity.

Humans who incorporate these devices will be practically cyborgs with microprocessors directly connected to the body for accurate, real-time diagnoses.

Eric Schneider, creative technology executive at Chaotic Moon, believes they will replace routine medical exams as they would send data directly to the specialist you trust. “If there’s anything out of the ordinary, doctors can call you”, he stated.

While it’s not yet possible to talk about an approximate time when the electronic tattoo will be available, Gates and his team are looking for a way to use it to become the new device with which people do many of the things they do through smartphones. .

Scary, but it’s already reality

The History Channel did a special article with the use of this technology working on a digital human. They called it superhumans, check it out below!

Electronic tattoo uses skin wrinkles to increase its efficiency

A team of researchers from China has developed a new technique for applying electronic tattoos that makes the devices up to 800% more flexible and amplified the output signal from the built-in sensors by up to three times. The technology uses the skin’s own grooves for a firmer fixation of the tattoo.

“Electronic tattoos have great potential in motion detection and skin health applications.”, explain the scientists, led by engineer specializing in biomedical and nanoscience, Lixue Tang. “However, existing devices today do not have the ability to be flexible while still firmly attaching to the skin and working in multiple layers.”, they complete.

The method developed by the researchers, and reported in a study published in the journal Science Advances, involves manufacturing the tattoo layer by layer, with the circuit “sandwich” in the middle. The three-layer device integrated a heater and fifteen sensors used to remotely control a robotic hand.

Most wearable devices today are made from soft silicone substrates and are compatible with human tissues – including skin, brain and heart – but these materials are also chemically inert, which prevents them from forming tight bonds in the skin. “Tissue deformations partially or completely separate silicone-based devices, causing an unstable interface between the body and the devices.”, explain the researchers.

The idea is to use electronic tattoos to connect wearable or implantable devices to the body. The researchers argue that the METT (multilayered electronic transfer tattoo) technique can integrate circuits with multiple functions, while using creases and fingerprints on the skin for up to eight times firmer fixation during deformations caused by movements.

The METT structure even allows using these grooves in the skin to generate an amplification effect, concentrating the tension in the skin fold to triple the output signal from the sensors. The team used a Bluetooth connection to transfer the signals caused by bending the fingers of the hand to a robotic replica.

AND what did you think of this technology? write in the comments!

