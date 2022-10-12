Palmeiras “disappears” from social network in action to alert missing children | palm trees

Palmeiras deactivated its Twitter account for 13 hours to raise an alert about the disappearance of children in Brazil. The action had as a partner the NGO (Non-Governmental Organization) Mães da Sé, which since 1996 has been working with the public sectors in the search for missing persons.

The disappearance of the Verdão account stirred fans on the social network. Many believed that the profile could have been hacked. With more than 3.6 million followers, the Palmeiras page was offline between 8pm on Tuesday and 9am this Wednesday.

– If you, Palmeiras fan, missed our Twitter account, imagine the agony and pain of a mother who doesn’t find her child. I invite the entire Palmeiras Family to get to know the work developed by the NGO Mães da Sé, which brings love and hope to thousands of families that have missing people – said President Leila Pereira.

1 of 2 Palmeiras account was disabled for 13 hours — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Palmeiras account was disabled for 13 hours — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

According to data from the National System for the Location and Identification of the Disappeared (Sinalid) of the National Council of the Public Ministry, there are more than 88,000 missing people in Brazil – about 30,000 of them are boys and girls who are spending Children’s Day away from their homes. families.

Founded in 1996, the NGO Mães da Sé works with the public and private sectors in the search for missing people, with an emphasis on children and adolescents, in addition to offering comfort to parents who are victims of this serious violation of rights.

The action is part of the institutional responsibility program Por Um Futuro Mais Verde, which aims to consolidate the club as a responsible organization that generates a positive impact on society, through integrated action between economic, social and environmental pillars.