Palmeiras loses “irreplaceable” Ron and will have to change attack in Choque-Rei; see options | palm trees

Palmeiras will have an important absence for the classic against São Paulo, which will be played next Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Allianz Parque, in a game valid for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship. Because of the third yellow card, Ron will have to serve an automatic suspension.

Abel Ferreira’s coaching staff will be forced to find an alternative in the squad starting this Wednesday, the date of the group’s re-presentation, to fill the spot for the striker who is one of the main offensive references of the Palmeiras team.

Rony has 21 goals in 2022, shares the palmeirense artillery with Raphael Veiga. Of the 58 games, he started 48 times and is the third most used, behind Dudu and Zé Rafael in the year. The performance has been enough not only to keep reinforcements Merentiel and José López on the bench, but also to continue as one of Abel Ferreira’s top men.

For the classic against São Paulo, Verdão has four options for the vacancy: Merentiel, José López, Rafael Navarro and Endrick. If the first three alternate in the team, the 16-year-old causes greater expectations among fans.

– I’ve talked a lot about Endrick, we have to be careful. You always ask about Endrick, you saw the anxiety he got to score a goal in the last game, he himself recognized that. We have to take it easy, he’s a Palmeiras player, a great player. He has been training with us for a month and a half on a regular basis. I’ve already talked about the plan we have for him and when necessary it will be used as it was in the last game, when I want to understand what is best for the team – said Abel Ferreira, last Monday, after the draw with Atlético-GO .

See the numbers of the attackers of the palm trees in 2022:

Rafael Navarro: 47 games, seven goals and three assists;

47 games, seven goals and three assists; Jose Lopez: ten games and one goal;

ten games and one goal; Merentiel: seven games and two goals;

seven games and two goals; Endrick: a game.

Palmeiras leads the Brazilian Championship with 67 points and a ten-point advantage over the vice-leader International. With seven rounds to go in the national competition, Verdão will still face: São Paulo (home), Avaí (home), Athletico-PR (away), Fortaleza (home), Cuiabá (away), América-MG (home) and International (outside).