Palmeiras’ Twitter falls and becomes a joke among fans: ‘Relegation’

The official profile of Palmeiras on Twitter dropped, and fans did not miss the chance to mock the club from São Paulo on social networks for the “third relegation”.

All Alviverde posts disappeared, as well as the profile picture and description. When trying to access the page, the only apparent message is “this account does not exist”.

The sudden drop in Palmeiras’ profile stirred fans on social media, who did not miss the chance to make fun of the club for the episode. Many even cited the two falls for the Series B of the Brazilian Championship.

And of course, there could be no lack of provocations for the saga of Palmeiras in search of the FIFA Club World Cup.

“Palmeiras doesn’t have a World Cup and now it doesn’t have Twitter. And on top of that, it dropped for the third time, another relegation for the account”, joked a fan.

Palmeiras, on the other hand, took advantage of the club’s situation in the Brasileirão to justify the problem on the social network. “They knocked Palmeiras down from Twitter because they can’t take them down from the top of the table”, he commented.

See the backlash:

Palmeiras don’t have a world cup and now they don’t have Twitter 😂😂😂😂 And on top of that, it fell for the third time, another relegation to the account — Yngrideᶜʳᶠ (@leal_yngride) October 12, 2022

Is it true that Palmeiras has no World Cup and no Twitter? lol — Mery Rodgues (@imperatrizworld) October 12, 2022

IT’S OFFICIAL!

Palmeiras falls on twitter and confirms their third relegation. — John Paul ✠ 🦊 (@erriive) October 12, 2022

PALM TREES HAS LOWER UP ON TWITTER — hudzm finalist. (@sccpliivs) October 12, 2022