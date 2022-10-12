Part 2 advances release date

Dune: Part 2a film directed by the acclaimed Denis Villeneuvereceived a new release date: the feature will arrive a little earlier in theaters and will premiere in November 3, 2023. The information was given by deadline this Tuesday (11).

This is not the first time that the film has suffered a change in the premiere schedule. In June, the Warner Bros. had announced that, instead of October, the second part of the adaptation would hit the screens on November 17, 2023.

In DunePaul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) is an aristocrat whose family accepts control of the desert planet Arrakis, producer of a valuable resource and disputed by several noble families. He is forced to flee into the desert — with the help of his mother — and joins nomadic tribes, eventually leading them because of his advanced mental abilities.

In addition to Chalamet, return from the cast of the original names such as Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin. Meanwhile, recent additions include Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux and Austin Butler.

In July, the production made official the start of filming with a photo from the set. Dune: Part 2 is set for November 3, 2023.

