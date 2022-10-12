Paulinho participates in part of training at Corinthians, which expects 100% midfielder in pre-season | Corinthians

The midfielder Paulinho was the great news of Corinthians in the last training session before the final of the Copa do Brasil. The player, however, has not yet recovered from a serious knee injury and, therefore, participated only in the warm-up with the rest of the group.

Paulinho tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the first half and underwent surgery to correct the injury in May. Since then, he has worked to make himself available to coach Vitor Pereira again.

Corinthians’ idea is for the player to be 100% physically in the 2023 pre-season, which should start around December 15th of this year. The athletes will receive a vacation in November, when the games for the start of the World Cup are over. And come back after 30 days of rest.

Paulinho will still have the entire physical transition phase to the field ahead of him and, as the current season is already in the final stretch, the club will not rush his recovery and evolution. For now, this is just the initial stage of preparation for the return. The steering wheel will continue to participate in the warm-ups.

The tendency is for the player to also use part of the vacation to do jobs that speed up his return.

