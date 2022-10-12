PC sales fell 15% in the third quarter

Apple was the only company that ended up positive in the period

The International Data Corporation (IDC) this week released preliminary results for computer sales for the third quarter of this year and pointed out that the sector suffered a drop of 15% compared to the same period last year.

Earlier this year, IDC had already revealed that computer sales in the second quarter of 2022 had fallen by 15.3% compared to 2021. The most recent study showed that the sector is still unable to recover and showed an almost identical drop. to that of the previous period.

Analyzes show that device sales this year will be lower than last year. However, m will be well above what was recorded before the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the study, in the period before the pandemic, consumers only exchanged computers when replacing machines considered older, given that Windows 7 was reaching the end of its useful life.

“Consumer demand remained low, although promotional activity from companies such as Apple helped smooth the slump and reduce channel inventory within a few weeks. Supply also reacted to the new lows by reducing orders, with Apple the only exception, as Q3 supply has increased,” said Jitesh Ubrani, Research Manager at IDC.

Apple targets growth for the quarter

The figures presented by the institute show that Apple was the only company that managed to show growth in the third quarter of this year compared to last year. The data shows that there may be a growth of 40.2%.

All other companies surveyed showed a decline in sales. The most significant of them was in the hands of HP, which showed a reduction of 27.8% compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, Asus was the one that most managed to remain similar to the previous year. According to the IDC survey, the company retreated only 7.8% compared to 2021. Even so, it was the one with the fewest shipments in the third quarter of this year.

The International Data Corporation survey also revealed that despite showing a reduction of 16.1%, Lenovo had the best result for this quarter, reaching a market share of 22.7%.

Source: IDC