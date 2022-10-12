Player electrocuted in stadium fence and dies at 19

Fabricio Domínguez, a player who played for Gimnasia y Esgrima de Mendoza, in the 4th division of the Argentine Championship, died this afternoon at the age of 19.

The young man had been hospitalized for five days after being electrocuted on the fence of a stadium in the country – he was watching his brother’s game at the Jockey Club, in Godoy Cruz, when he ended up being discharged.

Shortly after the shock, Domínguez went into cardiac arrest and was taken to the ICU at Lagomaggiore Hospital. Sedated, the athlete had been breathing with the help of machines ever since.

In an interview with Canal 9 de Mendoza, the young man’s uncle detailed the accident. “He was watching the game and drinking mate with a friend. At one point, he approached the fence to encourage his brother and was electrocuted. He fell with cardiac arrest”, said Luís Piantini.

In a statement published on Facebook, Gimnasia regretted what had happened and paid tribute to Domínguez. The club will be closed all day tomorrow.

“Gimnasia y Esgrima regrets, with deep sorrow, the death of Fabricio Domínguez and accompanies his family and loved ones in this difficult time. Rest in peace, Fabri. Thank you for defending the Branquinegra shirt and for being the great person you were. memory will be eternal.”

The police have not yet completed the investigation into the case and are investigating whether there was negligence on the part of those responsible for the Jockey Club, as the fence was electrified.