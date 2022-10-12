Post-debut life: see Santos’ plans for the boy Miguelito | saints

Surrounded by expectations, midfielder Miguelito, only 18 years old, made his professional debut for Santos last Monday, in a 4-1 victory over Juventude, in Vila Belmiro. After playing in the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship, however, the Bolivian will still have to play for the base.

It is common at Santos that under-20 and under-17 prospects train and even play professionally. This does not mean, however, that these boys will no longer play at base. It was the recent case of Wesley Patati, for example.

The striker, after the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior, became a frequent figure in the professional’s training until debuting in the game against Botafogo, for the Brazilian Championship. The debut, however, did not make Patati definitely part of the main cast. The boy continued to play for the under-20s.

Miguelito should go through the same process, but the tendency is for the Bolivian midfielder to be the most frequent figure in professional games – Patati was listed for three and played in just one. In his debut, the Bolivian made effective plays, risked shots on goal and excited the Santos fans.

As he is seen as a gem and has even been called up to the Bolivian national team, Miguelito should have more space in the squad commanded by coach Orlando Ribeiro. Even so, he will reinforce the under-20 team in the game against Ibrachina, this Wednesday, for Paulista in the category, at CT Rei Pelé, at 2 pm.

Miguelito became more “seen” in Santos’ daily life after signing a professional contract. The Bolivian boy was only able to do this when he turned 18. Until then, he only trained and played friendlies. Now, already “protected” by the bond, he has had more space.

