PS5 update: version 22.02-06.02.00 available; Look

Sony released a new update for the PS5 this Wednesday (12). With a file of about 1 GB, the update can be downloaded, but don’t expect changes that will draw attention at first.

the version 22.02-06.02.00, according to the patch notes, it only promotes the famous “system improvement”. See below:

Version: 22.02-06.02.00

This system software update improves system performance;

In short, the news of the latest PS5 update should only be noticed while using the console. Throughout the day, as more players download, we will notify if any important changes are identified by Internet users.

This time, no update for DualSense was offered along with the patch. So the focus really was on the console itself.

How to install PS5 update manually

Sony provides instructions on its official website for anyone who needs to download PS5 update via PC. Check it out below:

Using a PC or Mac, create a folder named “PS5” on a USB drive formatted as FAT32. Inside that folder, create another folder called “UPDATE”.

Download the update file (here) and save it in the “UPDATE” folder. Save the file as “PS5UPDATE.PUP”.

Connect the USB drive that contains the file to the PS5 console.

Start the PS5 console in Safe Mode, press and hold the power button and release it after the second beep.

Select Safe Mode option 3: Update System Software.

Select Update from USB storage device > OK.

If you notice anything different after the PS5 update, please share it with us in the comments!