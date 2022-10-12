PSG set Premier League star valued at R$457 million to replace Mbappé

It does look like Mbappé will leave PSG after this year’s World Cup, which will take place in Qatar. Despite having renewed his contract a few months ago, Spain’s ‘Marca’ newspaper reports that the striker regretted forming a new bond with the Paris club, and a departure was requested after the World Cup.

At the beginning of the season, PSG and Mbappé reached an agreement to renew the shirt number 7’s contract. PSG made Mbappé the highest paid athlete in all of European football and, on top of that, surpassed Real Madrid, who was, until then, , the athlete’s destiny.

However, Mbappé is not satisfied with such promises from the board and has asked to leave. An agreement with Real Madrid is ruled out, leaving the athlete free to, who knows, sign with Liverpoolwhich could be the destiny of shirt 7 in 2023.

According to the French press, PSG is open to business with Liverpool. The Reds were one of those interested in the athlete before a renewal deal with PSG and they appear, again, as a real destination. And PSG’s idea is to sell him to the Reds to have Salah.

PSG want Salah from Liverpool to replace Mbappé

According to Ismael Mahmoud, PSG want to trade Mbappé, with Liverpool, to have Salah. The idea would be to make money from the Frenchman to take Salah out of the Premier League. On the market, however, Salah is valued at 90 million euros, and his contract runs until July 2025.

Aside from the sum, the biggest task will be convincing Salah to switch clubs. The shirt number 11 is the Reds’ top idol and recently renewed his contract for another three seasons, becoming one of the highest paid players in European football.