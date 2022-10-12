Putin acts rationally, but miscalculated Ukraine invasion

US President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin made a “significant miscalculation” in invading Ukraine, but that he was acting rationally.

“I think he’s a rational actor who made a significant miscalculation,” he said in an interview with CNN. “He thought he would be welcomed with open arms, that Kiev would be Mother Russia’s home, that he would be welcome, and I think he totally miscalculated.”

Biden also said he did not believe the Russian would actually use nuclear weapons in the conflict, but that the mere threat was “irresponsible”.

“I don’t think he will,” he replied when asked if Putin would use the nuclear arsenal. “I think it’s irresponsible for him to talk about this, the idea that a world leader of one of the biggest nuclear powers in the world says he’s going to use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine.”

He cannot go on talking about using a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine as if it were a rational thing. Mistakes are made, and there may be a miscalculation. Nobody knows what might happen, it might end in Armageddon. Joe Biden

Last week, Biden had already used the term at a Democratic party event, saying the world had not faced a possible Apocalypse since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, and that Putin “wasn’t kidding” about the threats.

The American said his country has a contingency plan in the event of a nuclear attack in Ukraine, but did not elaborate on what it would be.

‘I can beat Trump again in 2024’

The President of the United States reaffirmed that he has not yet decided on a 2024 re-election bid, but that he could defeat former President Donald Trump again.

“After the midterm legislative elections, which will be held in November, I will enter a decision-making process,” he said.

The oldest elected president in US history, who will turn 80 in 2022, also responded to questions related to his advanced age. “The question is, ‘Can you really get the job done?’ I believe I can,” he said. “Tell me a president in recent history who did as much as I did in his first two years in office.”

Biden, who claimed until recently that he intended to run for re-election, has backed off from statements on the subject in recent weeks.

*With AFP