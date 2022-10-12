Real Time Big Data: in Sergipe, Rogério Carvalho leads by 10 points

The Real Time Big Data poll this Wednesday 12 shows that Rogério Carvalho (PT) has an advantage of 10 percentage points over Fábio Cruz (PSD) in this second round. In all, the PT appears with 55% of valid votes, against 45% of the opponent.

In general votes, the PT reaches 42% of the Sergipe electorate and surpasses Fábio, who scores only 34%. There are 16% of respondents in the survey who indicate a blank or null vote and another 8% who do not know or do not want to respond to the survey.

Rogério Carvalho’s advantage, according to the survey, is driven by his good performance among lower-income voters (45% x 30%), women (43% x 31%) and evangelicals (44% to 33%). .

In terms of the region, PT does better among the residents of the sertão, where he adds up to 55%, compared to 29% for Fábio. There is also a good performance in the wild, where Rogério has 52% of the respondents’ preference, against 31% of the opponent.

Wednesday’s research was commissioned by TV Record and has 1,000 face-to-face interviews carried out between October 10th and 11th. The survey’s margin of error is 3 percentage points and has a confidence level of 95%. At the Superior Electoral Court, the search record is SE-07813/2022. See the full:

