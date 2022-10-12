Real Time Big Data: in Sergipe, Rogério Carvalho leads by 10 points

Admin 2 hours ago Technology Leave a comment 6 Views

The Real Time Big Data poll this Wednesday 12 shows that Rogério Carvalho (PT) has an advantage of 10 percentage points over Fábio Cruz (PSD) in this second round. In all, the PT appears with 55% of valid votes, against 45% of the opponent.

In general votes, the PT reaches 42% of the Sergipe electorate and surpasses Fábio, who scores only 34%. There are 16% of respondents in the survey who indicate a blank or null vote and another 8% who do not know or do not want to respond to the survey.

Rogério Carvalho’s advantage, according to the survey, is driven by his good performance among lower-income voters (45% x 30%), women (43% x 31%) and evangelicals (44% to 33%). .

In terms of the region, PT does better among the residents of the sertão, where he adds up to 55%, compared to 29% for Fábio. There is also a good performance in the wild, where Rogério has 52% of the respondents’ preference, against 31% of the opponent.

Wednesday’s research was commissioned by TV Record and has 1,000 face-to-face interviews carried out between October 10th and 11th. The survey’s margin of error is 3 percentage points and has a confidence level of 95%. At the Superior Electoral Court, the search record is SE-07813/2022. See the full:

SERGIPE_RODADA01_2TURNO_121022

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

See tests of the Intel Arc A770 graphics card – New competitor from AMD and NVIDIA

GPU makes its market debut starting today Children’s day, celebrated today (12), this year will …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved