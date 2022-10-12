Record TV – Movie Schedule from October 14th to 16th

Check out the movie schedule Record TV from the 14th to the 16th of October.

SUPER SCREEN

Friday, 10/14 – 11:15 pm

“Point of view”

HD with audio description

Original Title: Vantage Point

Cast: Dennis Quaid, Forest Whitaker, Matthew Fox, Bruce McGill, Said Taghmaoui and Edgar Ramírez.

Distributor: Sony Pictures

Synopsis: US President Ashton (William Hurt) will attend a world conference on combating terrorism in Salamanca, Spain. Thomas Barnes (Dennis Quaid) and Kent Taylor (Matthew Fox) are Secret Service agents assigned to protect him during the event. However, as soon as he arrives, the president is shot, which generates a great riot. In the crowd watching the bombing is Howard Lewis (Forest Whitaker), an American tourist who was recording everything to show his children when he returned home. From the perspective of several people present at the scene, before and after the attack, it is possible to arrive at the truth about what happened.

CINE ADVENTURE

Saturday, 10/15 – 15:00

“The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl”

HD with audio description

Original Title: The Adventures Of Sharkboy And Lavagirl 3-D

Cast: Cayden Boyd, George Lopez, Kristin Davis, David Arquette, Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dooley

Genre: Adventure

Distributor: Sony Pictures

Synopsis: Max (Cayden Boyd) is a lonely 10-year-old who loses himself in his own fantasy world to escape the daily confusions of being in touch with his parents, school bullies and not-so-fun summer vacations. However, when Max discovers that the superheroes that exist in his imagination can be much more real than he imagined, his world is completely transformed. Max sets off on an interplanetary journey to the planet Baba, where he meets Sharkboy (Taylor Lautner), a half-shark, half-human boy who was raised by sharks after getting lost at sea, and Lavagirl (Taylor Dooley), a young volcanic woman who shoots flames. and glowing stones. Planet Baba looks like a children’s paradise, filled with gigantic roller coasters and violet skies, but the place faces a dangerous threat: Mr. Electric (George Lopez), who aims to end dreams forever. With Sharkboy and Lavagirl in danger, it’s up to Max to save them, having to use his imagination to defeat Mr. Electric.

MAXIMUM SCREEN

Saturday, 10/15 – 11:30 pm

“Miss Bala”

HD with audio description

Original Title: Miss Bala

Cast: Gina Rodriguez, Thomas Dekker, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Matt Lauria, Anthony Mackie and Cristina Rodlo.

Genre: Action

Distributor: Sony Pictures

Synopsis: Young Gloria (Gina Rodriguez) seeks help from the police when a cartel killer kidnaps her friend from a nightclub in Mexico. She gets into a big mess when a crooked cop leads her to the same criminal. The gang leader decides to use Gloria for his dirty work and now the young woman becomes a pawn in this dangerous game between the CIA and criminals.

MAJOR CINE

Sunday, 10/16 – 2pm

“World Invasion: Battle Of Los Angeles”

HD with audio description

Original Title: Battle Los Angeles

Cast: Aaron Eckhart, Michelle Rodriguez, Ramon Rodriguez, Cory Hardrict, Bridget Moynahan and Will Rothhaar.

Genre: Action

Distributor: Sony Pictures

Synopsis: In “World Invasion: Battle of Los Angeles”, a meteor shower suddenly hits Earth. It is soon discovered that, in fact, they are alien ships that wish to exterminate human beings at any cost. The city of Los Angeles is the target of one of the main battles, among the many that take place around the planet. It involves Sergeant Michael Nantz (Aaron Eckhart), who had his retirement canceled due to the severity of the attacks and still suffers the trauma of having lost several men in his last mission. Obeying orders from Lieutenant William Martinez (Ramon Rodriguez), he tries to help in what he can to eliminate the extraterrestrial invader. Check the Rating