Redmi Pad is Xiaomi’s cheap tablet with 2K screen and Helio G99 – All in Technology

Xiaomi presented last Monday (10) its new affordable tablet, the Redmi Pad. It comes with a 10.61-inch LCD panel that enjoys 2k resolution, 400 nits brightness and 90 Hz refresh rate. The display is also certified with L1 widevine that reproduces streaming content in HD quality.

In terms of hardware, the Redmi Pad works with a Helio G99 chipset. Based on a 6nm process, it delivers good energy efficiency and brings high performance to the most intense activities. There are also versions with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.

To keep activities longer, the tablet is equipped with a super battery of 8,000 mAh. According to Xiaomi, the device supports fast charging up to 22.5W. However, the charger included in the box supports 18W maximum charging. The rest of the features include Android 12, dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.3.

Main specifications:

Screen: 10.6″ 2K IPS LCD with 90 Hz refresh rate

10.6″ 2K IPS LCD with 90 Hz refresh rate Processor: MediaTek Helio G99

MediaTek Helio G99 RAM: 3GB, 4GB, 6GB

3GB, 4GB, 6GB Internal storage: 64GB / 128GB

64GB / 128GB Back camera: 8 MP (Main)

8 MP (Main) Frontal camera: 8 MP

8 MP Drums: 8,000mAh with up to 22.5W charging

8,000mAh with up to 22.5W charging Others: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, quad stereo audio with Dolby Atmos, USB-C port

Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, quad stereo audio with Dolby Atmos, USB-C port Operational system: Android 12 under MIUI 13 interface.

Redmi Pad is now available on AliExpreess with prices starting at R$1055: