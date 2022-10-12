Reinaldo Azevedo on Damares’ report: ‘Lie or prevarication’

posted on 10/11/2022 19:25



For Reinaldo, if the information reached Damares, she committed a crime, as did President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). – (credit: SOCIAL NETWORKS/REPRODUCTION)

Reinaldo Azevedo, anchor of Band FM’s “O É da Coisa” program, gave his opinion on the latest statements by former minister and elected senator Damares Alves (Republicans). For him, she committed a crime, and “the only thing left to know is whether she was electoral or prevarication”.

Last Saturday (10/8), the senator elected by the Federal District participated in an evangelical service at the Assembly of God in Goiânia and said that Brazilian children from Marajó Island are trafficked to Suriname and Guyana and have their teeth pulled to facilitate the practice. of oral sex.





During his program, Reinaldo questioned the veracity of the information. For him, if the information reached Damares, she committed a crime, as did President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Also according to Reinaldo, it is more likely that nothing happened and that Damares was just making an election speech.

“Judging that religious freedom gives her that right and parliamentary immunity, which she doesn’t yet have, either,” he added.

Coverage by Correio Braziliense

