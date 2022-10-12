Remember him? Shakhtar’s only Brazilian in the Champions League played for Palmeiras and was a substitute at Paysandu | football

In the draw between Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid, for the Champions League, last Tuesday, the 11th, the Brazilian side Lucas Taylor entered the field, during the second stage, for the Ukrainian team. Lucas, who is from the base of Palmeiras, has already had a spell at Paysandu.

Lucas passed through the Pará club in 2017, when Paysandu was in Serie B. In all, Lucas Taylor played in 11 matches with a bicolor shirt, but only five as a starter. After a short spell with the team in the North of the country, the side passed through Botafogo-SP and Boa Esporte, until being loaned to Ukrainian FC Lviv.

Before arriving at Shakhtar, Lucas wore the shirt of Estoril Praia, Dnipro and Paok. He signed with the Donetsk team this year and made eight appearances for the club.

In the match against Real Madrid, Lucas entered the field in the 36th minute of the second half, replacing Zubkov, the player who opened the scoring for Shakhtar. Donestk’s team were winning by the end of the game, but Rüdiger tied the match for the Spanish team in stoppage time.

Real Madrid is the leader of Group F with 10 points. The German team jumped to second position, now with six points. Shakhtar are in third with five and Celtic are bottom with one point. The next round is on the 25th of this month: Real visit Leipzig, and Shakhtar face Celtic away.

Only Brazilian in the team

Shakhtar was known because of several Brazilian players in its squad. The Ukrainian team has already played a Champions League match with seven Brazilian-born athletes.