Renato Augusto reveals Flamengo’s refusal before becoming an idol at Corinthians: ‘I hit and they didn’t want’

In an exclusive interview with ESPN.com.br, Renato Augusto stated that he had chances to return to Flamengo, but ended up being rejected

O Corinthians enters the field this Wednesday (12), at 21:45, at Neo Química Arena, for the first game of the grand final of the Brazil’s Cup against Flamengo.

And for one player, in particular, the duel will have a different taste. Today Timon’s idol, Renato Augusto is back in a tournament decision sixteen years after being champion by Fla.

The fate, however, could have been different… This is because the red-black club did not want to repatriate him on several occasions.

In an exclusive interview with ESPN.com.br, Renato revealed that he had some chances to return to Flamengo. But he ended up rejected in all of them.

The first refusal took place at the end of 2012, when the player was Bayer Leverkusen and tried to return to Brazil. Then he received another ” no ”, this time in 2014, when he was ” leaning ” against Corinthians.

”When I came to Corinthians for the first time in 2013, at the time there was a change of presidency, I don’t remember exactly, it ended up not happening and Corinthians appeared. So I opted for Corinthians. In 2014, an issue started that I could go out on loan to Botafogo and I said: ‘No. If I’m going to go out on loan, I’d rather go to Flamengo’. I hit Flamengo and they didn’t want to. It was their choice”said shirt 8.

Renato returned to Corinthians in July 2021, after a long stint in Chinese football. He was free on the market after reaching the end of his contract with Beijing Gouan. According to the midfielder, Flamengo showed no interest, unlike the São Paulo team.

”This last time I was free, Flamengo showed no interest and Corinthians did. I talked to Duilio and automatically I was already talking to Corinthians”, said the player.

Renato was trained in the Flamengo categories and participated in the 2006 Copa do Brasil championship, when he was only 18 years old. With the Fla shirt, he played 52 games, noted four goals and gave five assists.

Today, at 34, the midfielder is an idol at Corinthians and has already piled up titles for the club. In his first visit to Parque São Jorge, the midfielder won three cups: Paulista championship and South American Recopain 2013, and the Brazilianin 2015. Now, he is looking for his fourth trophy to write another chapter in the club’s history.

”It’s a final, regardless of who it is. If you’re wearing the Corinthians shirt, it’s a big responsibility. You have to have your head totally turned towards Corinthians and towards to put the name in the history of the club”, said the midfielder.