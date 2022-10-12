RICARDO FELTRIN – Record recovers files but remains under hacker attack

After four days, Record TV has already recovered all the files that were invaded and “hijacked” last Saturday (08) by an unknown group of “hackers”.

The criminals invaded the central system in São Paulo, in which the station stores all the content used on a daily basis, such as reports and pictures from its TV news and entertainment programs.

After “entering” this system, the “hackers” encrypted all the material inside and, roughly speaking, “changed the lock”, preventing the broadcaster from entering it.

recovered data

According to the column, the Record’s Information Technology (IT) department already has a kind of “mirror” or “copy” of everything that was stored and was stolen.

However, it is not yet possible to release access to the files because the cyber attack continues until the moment this text is published, this Wednesday (12).

How this attack was and continues to be carried out has not yet been explained.

The “invaders” would be demanding R$ 25 million to return the “key” to the system.

The Cyber ​​Crimes Bureau is assisting the broadcaster in the investigation of the case.

It was serious; could be worse

This Wednesday, Record’s IT breathed a sigh of relief because it confirmed that, despite the successful invasion, the “layers” of protection created ended up working with relative efficiency.

That’s what allowed the company to have, at this moment, a copy of everything that was “hacked”

The second major relief was realizing yesterday that no sensitive information — whether financial, legal or strategic — was accessed.

Hackers are actually in possession of years and years of edited or raw journalistic or entertainment material.

This means that the bad guys have “hijacked” something far less valuable than they think or would like.

Record’s historical collection, for example, was not affected. Soap operas, reality shows and other material were also not affected, as they are stored elsewhere, as this column published yesterday.

There is no prediction for the final solution of the crime.

Since the attack, Record’s Communications department has not issued any notice regarding the case. If you do, this text will be updated.

