River says he has no agreement with Atltico due to debt: ‘Only word’

River Plate guarantees that there is no agreement signed for Atltico to settle the debt related to the transfer of midfielder Nacho Fernndez, carried out in February 2021. supersports.
To geAtltico mentioned the existence of a pre-established agreement with the Argentine club to settle the debt in two installments – one this October and the other in February 2023. River, however, guarantees that there is nothing formalized .
“There is no agreement signed, only in word. They paid a fee and did not pay the second, promised in word. That is why a sanction was asked in FIFA and the sanction is in force until they pay”, assured a source from the Argentine club to the supersports.
Atltico debt with River Plate
Nacho Fernndez joined Atlético in February 2021 in a $6 million, tax-free deal for River Plate. The negotiation had financial support from the 4R “s, although under undisclosed conditions. The group of businessmen from the collegiate body, at that time, applied resources directly to Atletico football to raise the level of the squad.
When contacted, Atltico did not inform whether the debt with River Plate will be paid with money from the club’s cash or through new investments by the 4R’s. “This is an internal matter,” President Srgio Coelho told supersports.
Atltico is racing against time to settle the debt. That’s because a new transfer window will open in January. Galo needs to overturn the transfer ban at l to strengthen the squad that has a disappointing season in 2022.