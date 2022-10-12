River says he has no agreement with Atltico due to debt: ‘Only word’

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Nacho Fernndez was bought by Atltico from River Plate

River Plate guarantees that there is no agreement signed for Atltico to settle the debt related to the transfer of midfielder Nacho Fernndez, carried out in February 2021. supersports.

Last Tuesday (10/11), columnist Jorge Nicola, from supersports, anticipated the information that Atltico had a transfer ban applied by FIFA due to the debt with River Plate. The ban has little practical implications until January 11, which is when the first athlete registration period begins in 2023 – such window only ends on April 4. Still, it affects the credibility of the mining club.

To geAtltico mentioned the existence of a pre-established agreement with the Argentine club to settle the debt in two installments – one this October and the other in February 2023. River, however, guarantees that there is nothing formalized .

“There is no agreement signed, only in word. They paid a fee and did not pay the second, promised in word. That is why a sanction was asked in FIFA and the sanction is in force until they pay”, assured a source from the Argentine club to the supersports.

Atltico debt with River Plate

Nacho Fernndez joined Atlético in February 2021 in a $6 million, tax-free deal for River Plate. The negotiation had financial support from the 4R “s, although under undisclosed conditions. The group of businessmen from the collegiate body, at that time, applied resources directly to Atletico football to raise the level of the squad.

When contacted, Atltico did not inform whether the debt with River Plate will be paid with money from the club’s cash or through new investments by the 4R’s. “This is an internal matter,” President Srgio Coelho told supersports.

Atltico is racing against time to settle the debt. That’s because a new transfer window will open in January. Galo needs to overturn the transfer ban at l to strengthen the squad that has a disappointing season in 2022.