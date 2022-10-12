Rogério Ceni meets with the board and wants to stay in São Paulo

After placing the position at the disposal of São Paulo, coach Rogério Ceni may remain at the club next season. With eight games to play in this Brazilian Championship, he participated, today (11), in a meeting with the board and showed interest in continuing.

In his most recent interviews, Ceni questioned his own stay at São Paulo next season, although he signed a contract until the end of 2023. There is still no definition on the subject, but, at this Tuesday’s meeting, he showed interest in following.

During the meeting, as it turned out, Ceni and the board even talked about 2023, but the focus at the club is on the upcoming games for the Brazilian Championship. With 40 points in 30 games, São Paulo occupies the 12th position of the table.

Under the command of the former goalkeeper, São Paulo was thrashed in the Paulista final by rival Palmeiras and fell to Independiente del Valle in the Copa Sudamericana final. In the last round of the Brasileirão, the tricolor team lost to Botafogo, in Morumbi.

In search of rehabilitation, the tricolor team has a tough commitment in the 32nd round of the Brasileirão. At 16:00 (Brasília time) this Sunday, the team led by Rogério Ceni enters the field to face the leader Palmeiras at Allianz Parque.