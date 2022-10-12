Rooster is entitled to receive money from FIFA for players in the World Cup

photo: Silvio Vila/AFP Alan Franco, Atlético player on loan to Talleres (Argentina), compete in the World Cup for Ecuador

Atltico will be entitled to receive money from FIFA for the imminent participation of two players in the Qatar World Cup, between November and December. In all, the maximum football entity will distribute US$ 209 million (approximately R$ 1.09 billion) to clubs that cede their athletes – or that have had rights over athletes in the last two years – to compete in the tournament.

Each team will receive “US$10,000 (approximately R$52,000), approximately, for each day that their players are in the service of their national teams during the World Cup”, explained FIFA.

“All clubs where the player played in the two previous World Cup years will receive this compensation,” added the entity.

In light of the information, if nothing changes, Atltico should receive the funds from FIFA in view of the participation of defender Diego Godn, with Uruguay, and midfielder Alan Franco, with Ecuador.

The amount expected to be received per club if the team falls into the group stage is US$ 180,000. In other words: if Uruguay and Ecuador are eliminated in the first phase of the tournament, Atltico would pocket at least US$ 360,000 (about R$ 1.9 million) with the proceeds from the imminent participation of the two athletes.

The Minas Gerais club still needs to request receipt from FIFA. Due to a serious injury in the final stretch of the season, the Rooster failed to raise funds for the possible participation of left-back Guilherme Arana, who was quoted as one of the names that would integrate Brazil’s delegation at the World Cup.

Godn and Alan Franco for the Atlantic

Hired in January by Atltico, under great expectations from the fans, Diego Godn did not perform as expected in Brazilian lands. Through an amicable contractual termination, the defender left Galo in the middle of the year, after only nine matches played and winning the 2022 Mineiro Championship.

Alan Franco, in turn, was hired by Atltico in July 2020, at the request of Jorge Sampaoli. In December 2021, after three goals and 48 games in the black and white shirt, he was loaned to Charlotte FC, from the United States. In June of this year, he was loaned again – this time to Talleres, from Argentina.