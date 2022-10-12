Rushing to go to the World Cup, Arboleda starts transition in São Paulo

In a race against time to compete in the Qatar World Cup, defender Arboleda, from São Paulo, started today (11) the transition to the pitch. The Ecuadorian is recovering from a ligament injury in his left ankle.

Arboleda was injured in the tricolor victory over Palmeiras in June this year, in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The player underwent surgery and the expectation was not to play for São Paulo until the end of 2022, complicating his chances of going to the Qatar World Cup.

Contrary to the predictions, the player was one of the novelties of today’s training (11) of São Paulo at CT da Barra Funda, which received only athletes who were not holders against Botafogo.

Besides him, Nikão, recovered from an avulsion in the left adductor, and Moreira, who recently underwent arthroscopy in his right knee, trained normally with the squad.

As they were away for a long time, Nikão and Moreira may not reinforce São Paulo in the classic against Palmeiras, next Sunday. However, the duo will have a full week to try to gather game conditions. Arboleda is a right embezzlement.

In turn, Diego Costa started the week at Refis. The defender still treats tendinitis in his right knee and can continue as an absence in next Sunday’s classic against Palmeiras. Gabriel Neves (injury to the medial collateral ligament of the right knee) and Caio (surgery on the right knee) also continued with their treatments.

And the training?

Coach Rogério Ceni led a technical activity on a reduced field, with the aim of improving the exchange of passes, movement, breaking lines and completing plays.

The athletes who started against Botafogo will present themselves again this Wednesday, at 11:00 am (Brasília time), at the Barra Funda CT, the day on which coach Rogério Ceni will have all the healthy players available to start the preparation for the King.