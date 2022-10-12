Russia Claims It Arrested Those Responsible for the Crimea Bridge Destruction | Ukraine and Russia

The FSB said the blast was organized by an intelligence team linked to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

The only bridge connecting Russia to the Ukrainian Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014, was opened in 2018 by order of President Vladimir Putin. It was strategic for the Russians in the conflicts against Ukraine.

According to Moscow officials, the incident occurred after a bomb was detonated inside a truck, setting fire to seven tanks on a train carrying fuel.

Still according to the Russians, three people died in the blasts.

Satellite images show fires on the bridge

What is the bridge between Russia and Crimea like and why is it important in the war in Ukraine

Ukraine has not officially confirmed its involvement in the blast, but some Ukrainian officials have celebrated the damage.

In retaliation, Russian forces launched mass missile attacks against Ukrainian cities. Putin admitted that the attacks were in retaliation for the Crimea bridge explosion.

The bridge is one of the largest dual-use bridges in Europe (road and rail), with a length of 19 km. The route crosses the Kerch Strait, between the Sea of ​​Azov and the Black Sea, and connects the Kerch Peninsula in Crimea with the Taman region in southern Russia.

In addition to being a prestigious symbol of Moscow’s annexation of the peninsula – an act considered illegal by the international community – the road and rail bridge had been used to transport military equipment for the Russian armed forces.

In an interview with GloboNews, Professor Vitelio Brustolin, a researcher at Harvard University, stated that the bridge has a crucial logistical role in the conflict between the two countries.

“On February 24, right at the beginning of the offensive, this bridge transported troops very quickly and they took over the Kherson region in March. The bridge transports 80% of the troops and war material used in southern Ukraine, which is precisely a of the areas that have been suffering a strong counterattack at this moment”, he explained.