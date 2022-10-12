Russia classifies Meta, the company that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, as a terrorist organization | World

Russia has officially classified the American company Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, as an organization “terrorist and extremist”. Thus, the Russian state can file lawsuits against the users of these social networks.
Meta was included in the list of “terrorist and extremist” organizations of the Russian financial watchdog service on Tuesday (11) on the Russian government portal.
In March, a Russian court declared Meta “extremist” and its two main social networks, Instagram and Facebook, were blocked in Russia.
The four most downloaded apps in the last decade all belong to Mark Zuckerberg’s company: Facebook (1st), Facebook Messenger (2nd), WhatsApp (3rd) and Instagram (4th) — Photo: Reuters
On March 10, Meta announced that platforms could allow posts that included messages such as “death to Russian invaders” but not credible threats against civilians, although it later clarified that this would only apply to users posting from Ukraine. .
Since March, internet users have not been able to access Instagram or Facebook in Russia, which is why many in that country use virtual private networks (VPNs) to access social networks.
Instagram is very popular in Russia and used to be an important platform for advertising and sales. Billions of people use Meta apps around the world.
The decision by the Russian body puts the American company on the same level as far-right nationalist groups, foreign terrorist organizations and Russian opposition groups.